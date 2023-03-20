Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVGO is $698.72, which is $52.17 above the current price. The public float for AVGO is 414.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVGO on March 20, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 636.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that EU to Probe Broadcom’s $61 Billion Planned Takeover of VMware

AVGO’s Market Performance

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has seen a 2.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.83% gain in the past month and a 9.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for AVGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.78% for AVGO stock, with a simple moving average of 18.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVGO reach a price target of $660. The rating they have provided for AVGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AVGO, setting the target price at $659 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

AVGO Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $609.48. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, who sale 3,175 shares at the price of $625.01 back on Mar 14. After this action, HARTENSTEIN EDDY W now owns 9,734 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $1,984,422 using the latest closing price.

DELLY GAYLA J, the Director of Broadcom Inc., sale 300 shares at $626.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that DELLY GAYLA J is holding 2,964 shares at $188,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +34.62. Equity return is now at value 57.40, with 17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.