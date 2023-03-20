BP p.l.c. (BP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 35.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/22/23 that Energy group blasts Big Oil for not giving just 3% of record profits to methane-emission cuts

Is It Worth Investing in BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for BP is 2.95B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BP was 9.52M shares.

BP’s Market Performance

BP’s stock has seen a -9.84% decrease for the week, with a -13.97% drop in the past month and a 1.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for BP p.l.c. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.42% for BP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BP

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to BP, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

BP Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.97. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BP p.l.c. (BP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.