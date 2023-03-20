Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is 9.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXP is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is $76.82, which is $23.91 above the current market price. The public float for BXP is 156.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On March 20, 2023, BXP’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP)’s stock price has increased by 3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 51.10. but the company has seen a -5.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/21 that 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

BXP’s Market Performance

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has seen a -5.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.19% decline in the past month and a -23.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for BXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.80% for BXP stock, with a simple moving average of -31.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $74 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

BXP Trading at -22.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -24.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.69. In addition, Boston Properties Inc. saw -22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from LUSTIG MATTHEW J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $52.92 back on Mar 15. After this action, LUSTIG MATTHEW J now owns 10,000 shares of Boston Properties Inc., valued at $529,200 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties Inc., sale 22,472 shares at $89.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $2,021,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties Inc. stands at +27.27. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.