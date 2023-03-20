BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BILL stock has gone down by -1.19%, with a monthly decline of -24.42% and a quarterly plunge of -35.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.20% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -39.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BILL is $132.47, which is $62.88 above than the current price. The public float for BILL is 101.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.17% of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on March 20, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 73.64. However, the company has experienced a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $86 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

BILL Trading at -23.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -21.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.05. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -33.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 9,377 shares at the price of $90.16 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 28,866 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $845,474 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the SVP, Finance & Accounting of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $85.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 1,569 shares at $237,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.