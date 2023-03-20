Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 77.09. however, the company has experienced a -2.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Macy’s, Best Buy Sales Decline, Reflecting Shopper Pullback

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is above average at 12.17x. The 36-month beta value for BBY is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BBY is $82.38, which is $6.36 above than the current price. The public float for BBY is 200.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on March 20, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY’s stock has seen a -2.39% decrease for the week, with a -13.74% drop in the past month and a -5.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Best Buy Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.69% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

BBY Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.79. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Bonfig Jason J, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $82.31 back on Mar 03. After this action, Bonfig Jason J now owns 47,613 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $781,964 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Damien, the EVP, Omnichannel of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $79.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Harmon Damien is holding 42,805 shares at $199,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.19 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.06. Equity return is now at value 60.70, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.