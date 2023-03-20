Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has seen a -10.33% decrease in the past week, with a -33.73% drop in the past month, and a -10.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for BNED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.13% for BNED stock, with a simple moving average of -32.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BNED is at 2.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BNED is $4.00, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for BNED is 39.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for BNED on March 20, 2023 was 661.82K shares.

BNED) stock’s latest price update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED)’s stock price has decreased by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

The stock of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has seen a -10.33% decrease in the past week, with a -33.73% drop in the past month, and a -10.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for BNED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.13% for BNED stock, with a simple moving average of -32.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNED stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BNED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNED in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNED reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for BNED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

BNED Trading at -21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares sank -31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNED fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9775. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNED starting from HUSEBY MICHAEL, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Dec 08. After this action, HUSEBY MICHAEL now owns 1,002,408 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., valued at $25,200 using the latest closing price.

LEVENICK ZACHARY, the Director of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that LEVENICK ZACHARY is holding 613,045 shares at $108,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.92 for the present operating margin

+21.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stands at -4.50. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.