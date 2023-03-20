Barclays PLC (BCS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Barclays PLC (BCS) by analysts is $11.23, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for BCS is 3.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BCS was 5.56M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 6.98. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCS’s Market Performance

Barclays PLC (BCS) has seen a -10.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.12% decline in the past month and a -15.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for BCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.80% for BCS stock, with a simple moving average of -13.87% for the last 200 days.

BCS Trading at -21.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS fell by -10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Barclays PLC saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays PLC stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11.

Based on Barclays PLC (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Barclays PLC (BCS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.