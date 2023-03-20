Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has increased by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 6.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is $8.47, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on March 20, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has seen a -4.08% decrease in the past week, with a -11.66% drop in the past month, and a 17.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.62% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 19.61% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.