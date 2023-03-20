Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 89.89. however, the company has experienced a -4.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Right Now?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALV is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ALV is $98.20, which is $15.51 above the current market price. The public float for ALV is 85.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ALV on March 20, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

ALV’s Market Performance

ALV’s stock has seen a -4.70% decrease for the week, with a -2.76% drop in the past month and a 8.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for Autoliv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.11% for ALV stock, with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALV reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ALV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALV, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

ALV Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.99. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from Westin Fredrik, who sale 1,505 shares at the price of $97.45 back on Mar 06. After this action, Westin Fredrik now owns 4,142 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $146,662 using the latest closing price.

Bratt Mikael, the of Autoliv Inc., sale 1,154 shares at $90.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Bratt Mikael is holding 13,321 shares at $104,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.40 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +4.78. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.