Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. however, the company has experienced a -17.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AULT is 3.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is $2.00, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 308.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On March 20, 2023, AULT’s average trading volume was 6.54M shares.

AULT’s Market Performance

AULT stock saw a decrease of -17.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.09% for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.09% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -55.93% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.80%, as shares sank -26.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -16.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1083. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Mar 08. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,434,182 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $2,144 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 700 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,807,000 shares at $1,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.