Assessing the Risk and Potential of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) Stock

The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has seen a 0.60% increase in the past week, with a -9.97% drop in the past month, and a 2.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for CM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for CM stock, with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) Right Now?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CM is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CM is $54.83, which is -$2.27 below the current market price. The public float for CM is 899.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CM on March 20, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

CM) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 41.52. However, the company has seen a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CM Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.07. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at +20.01. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.