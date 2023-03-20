Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 155.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans to Rely Less on China for Revenue

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAPL is $169.01, which is $14.23 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for AAPL on March 20, 2023 was 70.77M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen a 4.38% increase in the past week, with a -0.21% drop in the past month, and a 8.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $199 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAPL, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.40. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 19.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 20,200 shares at the price of $148.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 31,505 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $3,004,144 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 176,299 shares at $155.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 110,673 shares at $27,493,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.