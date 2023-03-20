Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) is above average at 2.14x. The 36-month beta value for MAPS is also noteworthy at 1.07.

The average price estimated by analysts for MAPS is $2.40, which is $2.18 above than the current price. The public float for MAPS is 74.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume of MAPS on March 20, 2023 was 742.64K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS)’s stock price has increased by 11.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAPS’s Market Performance

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has experienced a 10.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.37% drop in the past month, and a -15.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.40% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.72% for MAPS stock, with a simple moving average of -59.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAPS reach a price target of $3.20, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MAPS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAPS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

MAPS Trading at -22.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -33.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9782. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Lee Arden, who sale 22,290 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lee Arden now owns 473,326 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $30,002 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the General Counsel of WM Technology Inc., sale 8,244 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Camire Brian is holding 163,721 shares at $9,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Equity return is now at value 55.50, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.