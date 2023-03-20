Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Niu Technologies (NIU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is above average at 72.36x. The 36-month beta value for NIU is also noteworthy at 0.54.

The public float for NIU is 68.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume of NIU on March 20, 2023 was 753.55K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU)’s stock price has decreased by -8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 3.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIU’s Market Performance

Niu Technologies (NIU) has experienced a 3.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.11% drop in the past month, and a -30.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for NIU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.40% for NIU stock, with a simple moving average of -30.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.90 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIU reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for NIU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to NIU, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

NIU Trading at -22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -30.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.50 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at +6.10. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Niu Technologies (NIU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.