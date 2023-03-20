Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 74.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on March 20, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

HUBC stock's latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 66.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has risen by 66.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -72.28% and a quarterly drop of -75.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.37% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.09% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -73.05% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -64.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.56%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +67.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd. saw -79.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBC

Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.