Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) is above average at 3.40x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHRD is $179.70, which is $60.71 above than the current price. The public float for CHRD is 39.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRD on March 20, 2023 was 500.22K shares.

CHRD) stock’s latest price update

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 125.33. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHRD’s Market Performance

CHRD’s stock has fallen by -10.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.39% and a quarterly drop of -7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Chord Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.13% for CHRD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $178 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRD reach a price target of $196. The rating they have provided for CHRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CHRD, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

CHRD Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRD fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.74. In addition, Chord Energy Corporation saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRD starting from Peterson Lynn A, who sale 1,952 shares at the price of $140.13 back on Feb 16. After this action, Peterson Lynn A now owns 244,098 shares of Chord Energy Corporation, valued at $273,534 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Lynn A, the Director of Chord Energy Corporation, sale 1,048 shares at $140.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Peterson Lynn A is holding 246,050 shares at $146,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.77 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chord Energy Corporation stands at +39.23. Equity return is now at value 63.00, with 38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.