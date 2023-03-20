An In-Depth Look at Park Aerospace Corp.’s (PKE) Stock Performance

The stock of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) has gone down by -8.75% for the week, with a -15.19% drop in the past month and a 5.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.82% for PKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.71% for PKE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) Right Now?

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PKE is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PKE is $26.00, The public float for PKE is 19.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKE on March 20, 2023 was 140.98K shares.

PKE) stock’s latest price update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 12.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PKE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2016.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PKE reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for PKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2015.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PKE, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

PKE Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -22.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKE fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Park Aerospace Corp. saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PKE

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.