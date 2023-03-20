American Public Education Inc. (APEI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is $12.00, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for APEI is 18.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APEI on March 20, 2023 was 195.63K shares.

APEI) stock’s latest price update

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.54 compared to its previous closing price of 4.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -58.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APEI’s Market Performance

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has seen a -58.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -68.13% decline in the past month and a -70.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for APEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -60.54% for APEI stock, with a simple moving average of -67.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to APEI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

APEI Trading at -65.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.67%, as shares sank -67.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEI fell by -58.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, American Public Education Inc. saw -66.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEI starting from Beckett Thomas, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $13.12 back on Nov 21. After this action, Beckett Thomas now owns 29,361 shares of American Public Education Inc., valued at $18,368 using the latest closing price.

Landon Timothy J, the Director of American Public Education Inc., sale 450 shares at $13.96 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Landon Timothy J is holding 16,241 shares at $6,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEI

Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.