Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (ALTI) Stock Observes 29.00% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (ALTI) has seen a 3.60% increase in the past week, with a 63.23% gain in the past month, and a 27.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.53% for ALTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.43% for ALTI stock, with a simple moving average of 29.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) is above average at 21.26x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALTI is 36.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ALTI on March 20, 2023 was 111.26K shares.

ALTI) stock’s latest price update

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI)’s stock price has increased by 9.05 compared to its previous closing price of 11.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTI Trading at 33.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +55.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTI rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTI starting from Yu Peter, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jan 23. After this action, Yu Peter now owns 6,459,292 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc., valued at $237,500 using the latest closing price.

Karp Daniel Jeremy, the Director of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Karp Daniel Jeremy is holding 12,500 shares at $118,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (ALTI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.