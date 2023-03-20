Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has seen a -11.29% decrease in the past week, with a -17.10% drop in the past month, and a 17.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for ALTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.89% for ALTG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) is above average at 76.94x. The 36-month beta value for ALTG is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALTG is $24.75, which is $9.67 above than the current price. The public float for ALTG is 25.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of ALTG on March 20, 2023 was 206.19K shares.

ALTG) stock’s latest price update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG)’s stock price has decreased by -10.24 compared to its previous closing price of 16.80. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTG stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ALTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALTG in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $25 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALTG reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for ALTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALTG, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

ALTG Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTG fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.01. In addition, Alta Equipment Group Inc. saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTG starting from Shribman Daniel, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.39 back on Mar 14. After this action, Shribman Daniel now owns 392,642 shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc., valued at $163,900 using the latest closing price.

STUDDERT ANDREW P, the Director of Alta Equipment Group Inc., purchase 5,500 shares at $13.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that STUDDERT ANDREW P is holding 53,109 shares at $71,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.60 for the present operating margin

+25.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alta Equipment Group Inc. stands at +0.59. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.