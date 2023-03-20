Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.75 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) by analysts is $7.65, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for AKTS is 54.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of AKTS was 780.15K shares.

AKTS’s Market Performance

The stock of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has seen a -8.46% decrease in the past week, with a -31.13% drop in the past month, and a -15.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for AKTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.21% for AKTS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.25 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKTS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for AKTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AKTS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

AKTS Trading at -19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -26.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw 3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Boller Kenneth, who sale 800 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Feb 10. After this action, Boller Kenneth now owns 110,958 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $3,496 using the latest closing price.

Shealy Jeffrey B., the Chief Executive Officer of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 2,340 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Shealy Jeffrey B. is holding 505,502 shares at $6,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-394.50 for the present operating margin

-78.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -384.54. Equity return is now at value -64.30, with -42.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.