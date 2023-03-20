AEye Inc. (LIDR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AEye Inc. (LIDR) is $1.14, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for LIDR is 146.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIDR on March 20, 2023 was 624.10K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LIDR) stock’s latest price update

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR)’s stock price has decreased by -17.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIDR’s Market Performance

AEye Inc. (LIDR) has experienced a -22.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -52.71% drop in the past month, and a -55.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for LIDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.61% for LIDR stock, with a simple moving average of -73.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIDR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to LIDR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

LIDR Trading at -41.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.67%, as shares sank -47.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -22.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5404. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dunn Timothy J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 16. After this action, Dunn Timothy J now owns 28,514 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $794 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Timothy J, the Director of AEye Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dunn Timothy J is holding 27,514 shares at $3,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Equity return is now at value -67.60, with -55.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AEye Inc. (LIDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.