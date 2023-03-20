Accenture plc (ACN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is above average at 22.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accenture plc (ACN) is $310.80, which is $66.15 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 657.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACN on March 20, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 252.92. However, the company has experienced a -1.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/22 that Accenture Expects Higher Earnings in 2023. Why the Stock Is Down Anyway.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN’s stock has fallen by -1.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly drop of -14.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Accenture plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.26% for ACN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $289 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $268. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACN, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $262.33. In addition, Accenture plc saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 6,511 shares at the price of $288.31 back on Feb 03. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 26,920 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,877,175 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Manish, the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture plc, sale 1,874 shares at $287.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Sharma Manish is holding 2,980 shares at $538,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.17. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Accenture plc (ACN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.