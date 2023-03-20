a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA)’s stock price has increased by 46.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKA is $2.38, which is $1.46 above than the current price. The public float for AKA is 83.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of AKA on March 20, 2023 was 56.97K shares.

AKA’s Market Performance

The stock of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has seen a 3.52% increase in the past week, with a -44.30% drop in the past month, and a -45.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.35% for AKA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.74% for AKA stock, with a simple moving average of -54.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for AKA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AKA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for AKA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AKA, setting the target price at $1.70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

AKA Trading at -37.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.21%, as shares sank -44.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKA rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2356. In addition, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. saw -30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.29 for the present operating margin

+50.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stands at -28.88. Equity return is now at value -45.80, with -27.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In summary, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.