89bio Inc. (ETNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 12.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ETNB is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ETNB is 44.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ETNB on March 20, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has seen a 3.67% increase for the week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month and a 21.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for 89bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.98% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 58.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +313.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Atkinson Edward Morrow III, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Mar 01. After this action, Atkinson Edward Morrow III now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $136,000 using the latest closing price.

Martins Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 2,540 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Martins Ryan is holding 58,578 shares at $35,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.