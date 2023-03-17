ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is 24.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is 0.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is $240.53, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 617.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On March 17, 2023, ZTO’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

ZTO stock's latest price update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has increased by 7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 25.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a 12.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.67% rise in the past month, and a 5.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.41% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZTO, setting the target price at $40.20 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.22. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.