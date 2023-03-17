ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is above average at 0.50x,

The public float for ZIM is 80.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZIM on March 17, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has increased by 1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 24.07. However, the company has seen a 21.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has experienced a 21.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.71% rise in the past month, and a 35.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for ZIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.23% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -22.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30.40 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $26.50. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

ZIM Trading at 20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.41. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 42.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.02 for the present operating margin

+56.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +43.25. Equity return is now at value 118.80, with 51.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.