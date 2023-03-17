Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ZLAB is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZLAB is 95.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume for ZLAB on March 17, 2023 was 743.44K shares.

ZLAB stock's latest price update

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB)’s stock price has increased by 7.09 compared to its previous closing price of 32.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZLAB’s Market Performance

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has experienced a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.79% drop in the past month, and a -4.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for ZLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.42% for ZLAB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZLAB stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for ZLAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZLAB in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $64 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2022.

ZLAB Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZLAB fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.09. In addition, Zai Lab Limited saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZLAB starting from Edmondson Frazor Titus III, who sale 7,965 shares at the price of $40.55 back on Mar 06. After this action, Edmondson Frazor Titus III now owns 19,400 shares of Zai Lab Limited, valued at $322,981 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart Harald, the of Zai Lab Limited, sale 11,480 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Reinhart Harald is holding 18,958 shares at $459,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZLAB

Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -32.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.