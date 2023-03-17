Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is 9.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTFC is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is $105.42, which is $32.15 above the current market price. The public float for WTFC is 59.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On March 17, 2023, WTFC’s average trading volume was 505.25K shares.

WTFC) stock’s latest price update

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC)’s stock price has increased by 8.43 compared to its previous closing price of 71.38. however, the company has experienced a -5.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTFC’s Market Performance

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has experienced a -5.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.47% drop in the past month, and a -7.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for WTFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.57% for WTFC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTFC stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for WTFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WTFC in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $108 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

WTFC Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.76. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corporation saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from HACKETT H PATRICK JR, who purchase 7,100 shares at the price of $73.31 back on Mar 13. After this action, HACKETT H PATRICK JR now owns 47,173 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation, valued at $520,501 using the latest closing price.

STOEHR DAVID L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Wintrust Financial Corporation, sale 3,297 shares at $90.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that STOEHR DAVID L is holding 14,728 shares at $299,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corporation stands at +22.71. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.