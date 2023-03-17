What Recent Market Trends Mean for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (JKS) Stock

In the past week, JKS stock has gone down by -18.18%, with a monthly decline of -12.01% and a quarterly plunge of -5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.20% for JKS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Right Now?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is $470.03, which is $15.71 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 43.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKS on March 17, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

JKS) stock’s latest price update

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 48.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKS reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for JKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to JKS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

JKS Trading at -13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.54. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+14.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.80. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.