Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is 11.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WY is 1.49.

The public float for WY is 725.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On March 17, 2023, WY’s average trading volume was 4.14M shares.

WY stock's latest price update

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 29.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

WY’s Market Performance

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has experienced a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.44% drop in the past month, and a -7.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for WY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for WY stock, with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to WY, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

WY Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.68. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Stockfish Devin W, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Stockfish Devin W now owns 567,381 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $64,800 using the latest closing price.

Monaco Albert, the Director of Weyerhaeuser Company, purchase 3,500 shares at $38.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Monaco Albert is holding 30,746 shares at $135,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.