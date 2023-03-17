Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77.

The public float for VOD is 2.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of VOD was 8.98M shares.

VOD) stock’s latest price update

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 11.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

VOD’s Market Performance

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has experienced a -2.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.72% drop in the past month, and a 6.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for VOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.51% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.