Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is above average at 10.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is $36.80, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for UNVR is 156.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNVR on March 17, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

UNVR) stock’s latest price update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 34.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Apollo Is Buying Univar. The Plastic Distributor’s Stock Is Jumping.

UNVR’s Market Performance

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has experienced a 6.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.23% drop in the past month, and a 3.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for UNVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.71% for UNVR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNVR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.08. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 134,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $875,000 using the latest closing price.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., sale 6,970 shares at $32.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NEWLIN STEPHEN D is holding 159,933 shares at $225,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+22.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.