United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (X) has gone down by -14.89% for the week, with a -16.06% drop in the past month and a -4.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for X. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.93% for X stock, with a simple moving average of 3.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Right Now?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corporation (X) is $26.62, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for X is 223.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on March 17, 2023 was 6.75M shares.

X) stock’s latest price update

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 24.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to X, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

X Trading at -13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.55. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Ayers Andrea J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Mar 03. After this action, Ayers Andrea J. now owns 5,014 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $31,454 using the latest closing price.

Fruehauf Richard, the SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off of United States Steel Corporation, sale 37,500 shares at $31.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Fruehauf Richard is holding 57,826 shares at $1,176,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United States Steel Corporation (X) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.