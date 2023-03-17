Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB)’s stock price has increased by 20.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UFAB is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UFAB is $2.00, which is $1.76 above than the current price. The public float for UFAB is 9.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume of UFAB on March 17, 2023 was 99.77K shares.

UFAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has seen a -0.12% decrease in the past week, with a -69.77% drop in the past month, and a -48.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.99% for UFAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.02% for UFAB stock, with a simple moving average of -69.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFAB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UFAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFAB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFAB reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UFAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2015.

UFAB Trading at -56.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.17%, as shares sank -69.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFAB fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3135. In addition, Unique Fabricating Inc. saw -56.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UFAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unique Fabricating Inc. stands at -5.54. Equity return is now at value -102.60, with -24.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.