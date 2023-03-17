Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Gerdau S.A.’s (GGB) Stock

The stock of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has seen a -7.71% decrease in the past week, with a -11.53% drop in the past month, and a -16.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for GGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.36% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 3.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GGB is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is $6.98, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for GGB is 605.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On March 17, 2023, GGB’s average trading volume was 9.91M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has increased by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 4.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGB reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for GGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

GGB Trading at -15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +13.86. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.