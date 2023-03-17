Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA)’s stock price has increased by 6.32 compared to its previous closing price of 8.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Clothing Companies Lean on Retailers to Ease Inventory Glut

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UAA is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UAA is $12.40, which is $4.05 above the current price. The public float for UAA is 381.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAA on March 17, 2023 was 7.81M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA’s stock has seen a -7.04% decrease for the week, with a -19.74% drop in the past month and a -18.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.79% for UAA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $13.50 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

UAA Trading at -20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -15.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.