UiPath Inc. (PATH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for PATH is 415.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on March 17, 2023 was 5.42M shares.

PATH) stock’s latest price update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has increased by 17.62 compared to its previous closing price of 14.64. but the company has seen a 17.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that NIO, Apple, UiPath, GameStop, and More Stock Market Movers

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PATH’s Market Performance

PATH’s stock has risen by 17.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.16% and a quarterly rise of 29.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.38% for UiPath Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.45% for PATH stock, with a simple moving average of 11.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $19 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PATH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PATH Trading at 16.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Gupta Ashim, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Feb 15. After this action, Gupta Ashim now owns 1,359,051 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $664,550 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 255,505 shares at $199,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.