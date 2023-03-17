Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Stock Records -9.37% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TSN stock has gone up by 1.54%, with a monthly decline of -3.88% and a quarterly plunge of -9.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Tyson Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for TSN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Right Now?

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by analysts is $66.60, which is $8.47 above the current market price. The public float for TSN is 282.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of TSN was 3.10M shares.

TSN) stock’s latest price update

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 58.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Tyson Foods Profit Tumbles as Costs Rise, Demand Weakens

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $66 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TSN, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TSN Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.34. In addition, Tyson Foods Inc. saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from Miller Shane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $64.44 back on Dec 05. After this action, Miller Shane now owns 30,921 shares of Tyson Foods Inc., valued at $322,186 using the latest closing price.

Miller Shane, the Group President Fresh Meats of Tyson Foods Inc., sale 6,608 shares at $67.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Miller Shane is holding 30,921 shares at $447,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+12.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods Inc. stands at +6.08. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.