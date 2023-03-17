Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DCFC is $5.86, which is $5.75 above than the current price. The public float for DCFC is 80.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on March 17, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stock saw a decrease of -24.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.67% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.05% for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.93% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -67.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at -18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.67%, as shares sank -24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -24.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6675. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.