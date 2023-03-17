Traeger Inc. (COOK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK)’s stock price has increased by 16.40 compared to its previous closing price of 3.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Traeger Inc. (COOK) is $3.92, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for COOK is 110.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COOK on March 17, 2023 was 488.81K shares.

COOK’s Market Performance

COOK’s stock has seen a -1.58% decrease for the week, with a -15.58% drop in the past month and a 14.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for Traeger Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.77% for COOK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOK reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for COOK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

COOK Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Traeger Inc. saw 24.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from ANDRUS JEREMY, who purchase 148,878 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Oct 17. After this action, ANDRUS JEREMY now owns 9,123,599 shares of Traeger Inc., valued at $431,151 using the latest closing price.

ANDRUS JEREMY, the Chief Executive Officer of Traeger Inc., purchase 58,221 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ANDRUS JEREMY is holding 8,974,721 shares at $173,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.70 for the present operating margin

+34.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc. stands at -11.31. Equity return is now at value -73.20, with -34.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Traeger Inc. (COOK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.