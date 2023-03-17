Trading Update: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock Endures 6.18% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen a -9.15% decrease in the past week, with a -25.40% drop in the past month, and a -27.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.88% for PSNY stock, with a simple moving average of -39.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PSNY is $7.00, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for PSNY is 111.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for PSNY on March 17, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has increased by 6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Polestar’s Earnings Stand Out Versus EV Rivals

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

PSNY Trading at -23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -25.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.34 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -18.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.