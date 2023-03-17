Trading Update: Mattel Inc. (MAT) Stock Endures 3.03% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Mattel Inc. (MAT) has gone down by -3.09% for the week, with a -10.45% drop in the past month and a -4.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for MAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.38% for MAT stock, with a simple moving average of -18.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is above average at 15.15x. The 36-month beta value for MAT is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MAT is 352.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on March 17, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)’s stock price has increased by 3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 16.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Barney Is Back With a Reboot, New Look

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MAT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

MAT Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.65. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw -6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.