Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN)’s stock price has decreased by -19.46 compared to its previous closing price of 39.56. however, the company has experienced a -31.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is 6.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TITN is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is $42.00, which is $15.39 above the current market price. The public float for TITN is 20.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On March 17, 2023, TITN’s average trading volume was 238.33K shares.

TITN’s Market Performance

TITN’s stock has seen a -31.47% decrease for the week, with a -26.89% drop in the past month and a -20.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for Titan Machinery Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.01% for TITN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TITN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TITN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TITN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TITN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $48 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TITN reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for TITN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to TITN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

TITN Trading at -26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TITN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -27.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TITN fell by -31.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.27. In addition, Titan Machinery Inc. saw -19.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TITN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.36 for the present operating margin

+19.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Machinery Inc. stands at +3.80. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.