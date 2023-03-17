The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is $125.73, which is $31.74 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DIS on March 17, 2023 was 12.28M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DIS) stock’s latest price update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 93.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 12 hours ago that Marvel takes Google and Reddit to court over ‘Ant-Man’ leaks, report says

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS’s stock has fallen by -1.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.42% and a quarterly drop of -0.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for The Walt Disney Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.36% for DIS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $135 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

DIS Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.88. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw 8.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 1,139 shares at the price of $103.44 back on Feb 21. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 30,908 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $117,818 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sale 1,139 shares at $105.71 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 32,047 shares at $120,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.