The Volatility of The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG) Stock: A 4.63% Ratio for the Week

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has seen a 4.63% increase in the past week, with a 2.59% gain in the past month, and a -6.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for PG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.79% for PG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is above average at 25.09x. The 36-month beta value for PG is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PG is $157.17, which is $12.13 above than the current price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of PG on March 17, 2023 was 6.76M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 141.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/14/23 that Most packaged cookies are tied to Indonesia’s threatened rainforest — here’s why one group is acting

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $155 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $163, previously predicting the price at $157. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PG, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

PG Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.20. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw -5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 5,349 shares at the price of $137.34 back on Mar 01. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 34,150 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $734,642 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Jon R, the Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 2,151 shares at $137.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Moeller Jon R is holding 226,748 shares at $295,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.34 for the present operating margin

+47.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.38. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.