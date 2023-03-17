The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 123.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is $147.65, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGR on March 17, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has increased by 5.78 compared to its previous closing price of 135.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR’s stock has risen by 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.58% and a quarterly rise of 11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for The Progressive Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $158 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.24. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 2,806 shares at the price of $141.64 back on Feb 24. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 36,082 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $397,442 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $141.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Broz Steven is holding 29,111 shares at $131,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.