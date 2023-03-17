The Macerich Company (MAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC)’s stock price has decreased by -6.41 compared to its previous closing price of 9.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Macerich Company (MAC) is $12.75, which is $3.73 above the current market price. The public float for MAC is 206.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAC on March 17, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC stock saw a decrease of -14.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for The Macerich Company (MAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.89% for MAC stock, with a simple moving average of -16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

MAC Trading at -26.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -29.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC fell by -14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Volk Kenneth, the EVP, Business Development of The Macerich Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Volk Kenneth is holding 46,924 shares at $75,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at -7.80. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Macerich Company (MAC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.