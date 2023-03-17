The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) Stock

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has gone up by 7.73% for the week, with a 6.95% rise in the past month and a 7.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for EW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 33.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EW is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $87.41, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On March 17, 2023, EW’s average trading volume was 3.64M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has increased by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 79.48. but the company has seen a 7.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has gone up by 7.73% for the week, with a 6.95% rise in the past month and a 7.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for EW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $78 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to EW, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

EW Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.10. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Chopra Daveen, who sale 4,435 shares at the price of $77.47 back on Mar 15. After this action, Chopra Daveen now owns 18,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $343,563 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 19,875 shares at $77.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 60,948 shares at $1,542,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.