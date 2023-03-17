The -9.50% Simple Moving Average of Paramount Global’s (PARA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, PARA stock has gone down by -4.27%, with a monthly decline of -11.05% and a quarterly surge of 1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Paramount Global The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.99% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 12 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paramount Global (PARA) by analysts is $20.86, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for PARA is 584.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.33% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PARA was 11.51M shares.

PARA) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s stock price has increased by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 19.80. However, the company has seen a -4.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Tyler Perry Expressed Interest in Buying Majority Stake of BET

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARA reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for PARA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PARA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PARA Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.71. In addition, Paramount Global saw 18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, who purchase 646,764 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 17. After this action, NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ now owns 32,012,190 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $20,935,233 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.